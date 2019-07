Máis alá do hygge: 10 outros segredos para a felicidade de arredor do mundo

View this post on Instagram

Come home to the forest Where time goes slow and the breath is mellow Where thoughts find rest and calm comes to nest Come home to the woods to be friends with the trees and listen to the breeze to wander through trails and mend your sales Come home to nature When your heart is hurting or your soul needs healing When something feels wrong or you just need a place to belong The forest awaits. Come home. Be healed. #100thseed